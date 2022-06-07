Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Magdalena Eriksson was part of the Sweden side who finished third in the 2019 World Cup

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson is among those selected for the Sweden squad who will compete at this summer's European Championship.

She is joined by Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic and Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius.

Sweden, the tournament's highest-ranked European side, have seven Women's Super League players in the squad of 23.

Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo and San Diego Wave winger Sofia Jakobsson are among the big names included.

Peter Gerhardsson's side, who won back-to-back Olympic silver medals, are chasing a first European title since 1984.

Manchester City midfielder Filippa Angeldal, Brighton defender Emma Kullberg and Everton duo Nathalie Bjorn and Hanna Bennison make up the WSL representatives.

Sweden are in Group C alongside holders the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.

Full Sweden squad

Jennifer Falk, Hedvig Lindahl, Zecira Musovic, Magdalena Eriksson, Hanna Glas, Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Amanda Ilestedt, Emma Kullberg, Amanda Nilden, Linda Sembrant, Caroline Seger, Filippa Angeldahl, Hanna Bennison, Kosovare Asllani, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Lina Hurtig, Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Rebecka Blomqvist, Olivia Schough.