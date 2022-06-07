Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Walsall have been playing in League Two since being relegated in 2019

The new owners of Walsall say they are in for "the long haul" and that boss Michael Flynn will be given the "tools he needs" in terms of strengthening the playing squad.

Sports investment firm Trivela Group LLC bought a controlling stake in the League Two Saddlers on Monday.

"The vision is steady, incremental improvements," the firm's co-founder Benjamin Boycott told BBC Radio WM.

"It's very exciting. We're honoured to be here."

Canada-born Boycott, together with his partner Kenneth Polk, founded the US-based firm in 2021 and agreed a deal for 51% of former majority shareholder and chairman Leigh Pomlett's shares, with an agreement in place to acquire the remaining 25% within the next two years.

At that point, Boycott confirmed a deal to buy the freehold of the club's stadium will be completed - something he said was a "huge goal."

"The real-estate side is a huge investment to bring funds into the club to be able to exercise the purchase option on the stadium - that's a big piece," he said.

"Our ultimate aim is we want to pursue the reunification of the club with the freehold - that's very important and a huge goal.

"The vision is we're here for the long haul."

Financial support for Flynn

With new owners, attention will inevitable fall on the scale of any investment in the playing budget to help improve a side that has been in the fourth tier for the English Football League for the past three seasons and not come close to promotion since dropping out of League One.

Boycott would not be drawn on specifics but confirmed head coach Flynn would have a "very competitive playing budget going forward" and that discussions over that were "ongoing".

"We're going to support Michael and work hard to give him the tools he needs to succeed," Boycott, who will work as co-chairman with Pomlett for the next four years, said.

"We'd love to see the clubs move through the ranks of the EFL."

Michael Flynn was appointed in February this year

Walsall are the first football club to be bought by Trivela Group, who are planning to add more to their portfolio in the future.

Despite their long-term plan, Boycott was keen to emphasise the Saddlers will be their main focus - but did hint of potential link-ups between any 'family' clubs.

"We're pursing a multi-club ownership model - that's the long-term vison," he said.

"As far as when future investments happen, we don't have any financial time line on that. Our sole focus is on Walsall Football Club.

"There's interesting opportunities for synergy when an organisation has multiple clubs."

'It's the town's club'

Boycott also highlighted Walsall's "potential" as a club and revealed numerous trips to watch matches this season had confirmed his belief the Saddlers were the right club.

"The very first thing was the passion and the energy this town has for the club," he said.

"I've been in the stadium for multiple matches this year and the emotion and passion the fans have is unique and we've been to a lot of football matches in a lot of places - this is a special place.

"It's a well-run club. We wanted an organisation that was sustainable and well structured. There's so much potential here - from a potential promotion standpoint, from an academy standpoint and even the real estate with the Saddlers' Club sitting vacant. There's a lot of great things about this football club.

"It's the town's club - we're the stewards of it."