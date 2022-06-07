Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs has signed a one-year contract extension with the south-coast club.

The 30-year-old has scored nine goals in 54 appearances since moving to Fratton Park in September 2020.

Portsmouth finished the season 10th in League One, with Jacobs scoring seven times.

Jacobs made 188 appearances for Wigan from 2015 to 2020, scoring 32 goals and winning promotion to the Championship in 2017-18.

"We're really pleased to be able to extend Michael's contract because he played a pivotal role in our good run of form at the back end of last season," Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club's website external-link .

"He brings quality to our side and has an amazing ability to find space and unlock opposition defences to create and score goals.

"Michael also has an excellent set-piece delivery and so we're delighted that he's staying with us for another season."