BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier league team

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

The BBC's coverage of Nottingham Forest is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment...

The best content delivered directly to you

Want the biggest news and match updates sent direct to your phone or tablet? Then download the BBC Sport app and sign up to notifications.

With Nottingham Forest news notifications, you will have the biggest stories and the best content about the Reds at your fingertips.

And never miss a goal during the season, with our event notifications telling you the moment the ball hits the back of the net - plus line-ups, kick-offs, half-time scores and full-time results as soon as they happen.

If you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this link external-link and we'll take you directly to the notifications sign-up page. If you're already in the app, you'll find the notifications sign-up page in your menu bar.

The app comes with all our website content along with a radio player, Chromecast integration, a widget and personalised menu options. It's free and easy to download - simply head to the relevant link below:

For more information on each feature and getting set up, visit our app FAQ page.

Everything Forest

As well as our football and Premier League pages, Nottingham Forest have their own topic page - a one-stop shop for all the best digital content about the club, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits across the BBC, fan views, team selectors and quizzes, plus the best of social media.

And, of course, you also get your fixtures, results, tables and player stats.

All the matches

As you'd expect, we have comprehensive coverage of all of Nottingham Forest's games.

Our live text commentaries - online and on the BBC Sport app - bring you all the action and reaction, and include live commentaries from BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, as well as Final Score.

BBC Radio Nottingham's Matchday programme is on 103.8 FM, 95.5 FM and DAB.

Watch all of the Reds' Premier League goals and highlights, plus analysis from our team of pundits, on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2, which are also available on BBC iPlayer.

And when it comes to the FA Cup, BBC Sport will continue to show live matches, highlights and online clips.

Podcasts and programmes

There's plenty to get your teeth into here.

While Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 bring you all the Premier League highlights, Football Focus sets you up for the weekend by previewing all the top action, alongside analysis from expert pundits and guests. Meanwhile, The Football News Show gives you your weekday football fix - the day's big stories, analysed by BBC Sport's journalists and guests from across the game. And MOTDx takes you inside the football, fashion, music and culture from around Nottingham Forest and the rest of England's top flight.

Download the BBC iPlayer app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

You can always stay in touch with all the news, insight and analysis surrounding the club on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio Nottingham offers comprehensive coverage across the week, including all the latest each evening from 18:00 to 19:00 (Monday to Friday) on In The Game and the Nottingham Forest Weekly podcast, which brings you interviews, features and analysis from the City Ground and is an essential for fans.

Download the BBC Sounds app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

The socials

You can, of course, get all the latest on Nottingham Forest by following our Match of the Day accounts on Twitter, external-link Instagram external-link and Facebook, external-link as well as BBC Sport accounts on those three platforms, plus TikTok external-link and YouTube. external-link

And BBC Nottingham Sport external-link is worth a follow on Twitter for all the updates from our journalists covering the Reds locally.

Where next?

Well, where else? Go straight to the Nottingham Forest topic page here...