Isaac Hayden began his career at Arsenal and had a short loan spell at Hull before joining Newcastle for £2.6m in July 2016.

Championship-bound Norwich City have signed midfielder Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The Canaries will then have an obligation to make the deal permanent depending on "performance-related criteria" during the next campaign.

Hayden said he had signed to "help the team get back to the Premier League" following their relegation this term.

The 27-year-old has played 161 times for Newcastle since joining in 2016.

He played 14 times in the Premier League last season, scoring in the 1-1 draw at Brighton in November.

Hayden was also part of the Magpies squad that won the Championship title in 2016-17.

"I am absolutely delighted. This is a fantastic club. Everything is well run, it has got a good infrastructure and the stadium and the fan base is great," Hayden, who becomes head coach Dean Smith's first recruit of the summer, said. external-link

"The head coach was a big factor for me. He called me straight away and saw that I was out of the picture at Newcastle. I had spoken to him a few times before and he always struck me as somebody who was trying to do the right things and doing things very well at football clubs."