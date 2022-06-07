Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Vasilis Barkas last played for Celtic in a 3-1 win away to St Johnstone in December

Out-of-favour Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas will spend next season on loan to Utrecht in the Dutch top flight.

The 28-year-old Greece international made only two first-team appearances last season and has not featured for the Scottish champions since December.

He signed for £5m from AEK Athens in 2020 but has slipped to third choice behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain.

Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam described it as "an absolute boost" to sign the "big and athletic goalkeeper".

"He has good reflexes, rules in the air in the box, stands his ground in one-on-one duels and has charisma," he told his club website. "Vasilis is also an experienced goalkeeper who has played at top clubs in Greece and Scotland and has played the necessary international matches."

Utrecht, who finished seventh in the Eredivisie last season, made the move following an ongoing injury to Fabian de Keijzer and the departure of Eric Oelschlagel.

Barkas, who has 13 international caps and made 24 Celtic appearances, joins Greece striker Anastasios Douvikas at Stadion Galgenwaard.

