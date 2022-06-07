Last updated on .From the section Football

Natalie Aspinall was an assistant referee in the English Football League last season

Four officials have been promoted to the Premier League for the 2022-23 season, with Natalie Aspinall to become the second female assistant referee.

Aspinall joins Sian Massey-Ellis in the league, with Nick Greenhalgh and Steve Meredith also named as assistants and Tom Bramall becoming a main official.

Bramall has worked in the English Football League (EFL) since 2014.

It follows the retirement of experienced trio Mike Dean, Jonathan Moss and Martin Atkinson.

Former Premier League referee and managing director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Mike Riley said: "We're delighted to welcome Tom, Natalie, Nick and Steve into Select Group One for the 2022-23 season.

"This is a fully deserved and great opportunity for Tom, who has performed very well as he's progressed through the ranks over recent years and will now officiate at the top level of our game.

"Natalie, Nick and Steve are experienced assistant referees and have earned their place at this level. Natalie, who is a fantastic ambassador for English refereeing on the international stage, is the third female assistant referee to work in the Premier League and will work alongside her now Select Group One colleague Sian Massey-Ellis.

"Their promotions are recognition for not only their dedication and commitment but also their consistently-high standard of performances."