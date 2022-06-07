Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A3
ItalyItaly2HungaryHungary1

Italy 2-1 Hungary: Roberto Mancini's side win in Nations League group A3

Italy goal
Italy have four points from two Nations League games

European champions Italy beat Hungary 2-1 to move top of Nations League Group A3 - the group England are in.

Italy went ahead when Nicolo Barella angled a strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area after good work from Leonardo Spinazzola.

Lorenzo Pellegrini doubled the hosts' lead with a low shot from Matteo Politano's pullback from the right.

Hungary, who beat England 1-0 on Saturday, pulled one back through Gianluca Mancini's own goal.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing in a play-off against North Macedonia, had chances to score before taking the lead in Cesena but Mancini twice had headers saved by Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz.

After Barella's goal, Italy pushed for a second and only an excellent sliding clearance from Loic Nego denied Wilfried Gnonto, before Pellegrini made it 2-0.

Politano almost added a third but saw his strike bounce off the crossbar.

It had appeared to be a comfortable evening for Italy, but Mancini's slid the ball into the net when unchallenged following a cross from the right to give Hungary hope.

Italy now have four points from two matches after drawing 1-1 with Germany on Saturday.

England entertain Italy on Saturday, 11 June in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final last summer, which Roberto Mancini's side won 3-2 on penalties after it had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

The match will be held at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux stadium with only a limited attendance after the Football Association was hit with sanctions following crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final.

The FA was fined £84,560 for "the lack of order and discipline" at the match after hundreds of ticketless fans got into Wembley and fought with stewards after areas around the stadium became packed hours before the evening kick-off.

Children aged under 14, accompanied by an adult, will be allowed to enter, with an attendance of up to 3,000 expected.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 6Calabria
  • 15Mancini
  • 23Bastoni
  • 3SpinazzolaSubstituted forDimarcoat 75'minutes
  • 18BarellaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forTonaliat 84'minutes
  • 16CristanteBooked at 90mins
  • 10PellegriniSubstituted forLocatelliat 66'minutes
  • 17PolitanoSubstituted forBelottiat 75'minutes
  • 22RaspadoriSubstituted forZerbinat 84'minutes
  • 11Gnonto

Substitutes

  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 4Ramos Marchi
  • 5Locatelli
  • 7Esposito
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Belotti
  • 12Pessina
  • 13Dimarco
  • 14Zerbin
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Cragno
  • 21Meret

Hungary

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Dibusz
  • 2Lang
  • 6Orban
  • 4Szalai
  • 7NegoSubstituted forFiolaat 58'minutes
  • 8NagySubstituted forStylesat 58'minutes
  • 13SchäferBooked at 71minsSubstituted forVancsaat 87'minutes
  • 18NagySubstituted forBollaat 81'minutes
  • 20Sallai
  • 10Szoboszlai
  • 9SzalaiSubstituted forÁdámat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 3Kecskés
  • 5Fiola
  • 11Sallói
  • 14Bolla
  • 15Baráth
  • 16Vancsa
  • 17Styles
  • 19Ádám
  • 21Spandler
  • 22Szappanos
  • 23Vécsei
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 2, Hungary 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 2, Hungary 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Bryan Cristante (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

  6. Post update

    Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessio Zerbin (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manuel Locatelli (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Belotti.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. Martin Ádám replaces Ádám Szalai.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. Zalán Vancsa replaces András Schäfer.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Degnand Wilfried Gnonto (Italy).

  12. Post update

    Attila Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Davide Calabria (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Roland Sallai (Hungary).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Sandro Tonali replaces Nicolò Barella.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Alessio Zerbin replaces Giacomo Raspadori.

  17. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Belotti (Italy).

  20. Post update

    András Schäfer (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 7th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece22002026
2Kosovo21012113
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22009276
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201136-31
4Gibraltar200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21105144
2Czech Rep21104314
3Spain20203302
4Switzerland200216-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22003126
2Serbia21014223
3Sweden21013213
4Slovenia200216-50

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80
View full UEFA Nations League tables

