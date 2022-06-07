Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Eve Perisset has made 125 appearances across her French Division One career

Chelsea have signed France defender Eve Perisset from Bordeaux on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old joins after two years with Bordeaux, where she made 45 appearances for the French side.

Perisset is a five-time Coupe de France winner and won the Champions League with Lyon in 2016.

"It's a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a blue," Perisset said.

"The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans later this summer at Kingsmeadow and at the famous Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she has no doubt the "tenacious defender" will complement the current Women's Super League champions.

"Eve brings a wealth of experience and is versatile player who is able to play in both full-back positions and midfield," Hayes said.

Perisset started her career with Lyon in 2012, where she played for four years before making the move to Paris St-Germain.

Since making her senior international debut in 2016, Perisset has racked up 34 appearances for France and has been selected for Euro 2022.

She will join Hayes' side on 1 July and will wear the number 15 shirt for the Blues.