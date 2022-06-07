Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink started his managerial career with Burton Albion in 2014

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will remain in charge of Burton Albion next season after speaking to Barnsley about their managerial vacancy.

The 50-year-old held talks with the Tykes after Burton allowed him to meet their League One rivals.

Hasselbaink said it was "flattering to be approached" but he has "always been very happy" at Burton.

"I'm eager to get on with the job and put the speculation about my future to bed," he told Burton's website. external-link

"I have always said that it's a work in progress here and we have put the emphasis on bringing in young players and building for the future.

"I'm eager to continue that work and to carry on building an exciting squad here at Burton Albion."

Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Hasselbaink is in his second spell as Burton boss, having returned to the east Staffordshire side in January 2021.

The Brewers finished 16th in the League One table in his first full season back at the Pirelli Stadium in 2021-22.