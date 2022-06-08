Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Theo Archibald made 42 appearances on loan at Leyton Orient last season, scoring eight goals

Leyton Orient have signed Theo Archibald from Lincoln City on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old winger has signed a two-year contract with the O's after scoring eight goals in 42 appearances on loan last season.

Orient finished the season 13th in League Two with 58 points.

"I've loved it. Sometimes you find a place that you gel with, and this was that place," the Scot told the club's website. external-link

"I had a good connection with the supporters, and I always felt like I had to give them my best.

"It was my most productive season, certainly the most I've played - and this came from being confident in my environment. This came from the gaffer and my teammates, but also from the support in the stand - helping us through difficult moments, but also when we were playing well.

"We want to right a few wrongs and really have a right go next season."

