Rasmus Kristensen featured for Denmark in recent Nations League games against France and Austria

Leeds have agreed a deal to sign defender Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old right-back has agreed a five-year deal and will join the club on 1 July.

A Denmark international with six caps, Kristensen made 44 appearances for Salzburg last season, scoring 10 goals as they won a league and cup double.

The transfer is subject to the necessary international clearance and a work permit.

Kristensen links up again with boss Jesse Marsch, who previously managed him at the Austrian club.

He will become the second player to join Leeds from Salzburg this summer after American midfielder Brenden Aaronson agreed to move to the club last month.

