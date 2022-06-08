Last updated on .From the section Football

James Tarkowski made 35 Premier League appearances for Burnley in the 2021-22 season

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski is in talks with Premier League club Everton.

Tarkowski's contract at Turf Moor expires at the end of this month and he had already resolved to leave, even before the Clarets relegation.

A number of clubs have expressed an interest in signing the 29-year-old, including Aston Villa.

However, BBC Sport understands Everton are now in pole position to sign the defender.

Tarkowski has been capped twice by England and has made 219 appearances for the Lancashire club since signing for them in February 2016.

It is promising to be a busy summer at Burnley, who are closing in on appointing former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

Burnley have been trying to resolve some work permit issues, although it is thought the red tape is close to being sorted.

Striker Wout Weghorst, a £12m arrival from Wolfsburg in January, has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including Turkish outfit Besiktas.