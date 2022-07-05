Last updated on .From the section Womens European Championship

The final is being held at a sold-out Wembley on 31 July

Uefa Euro 2022 on the BBC Dates: 6-31 July. Venues: Old Trafford, St Mary's Stadium, Brentford Community Stadium, Stadium MK, Leigh Sports Village, Bramall Lane, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Brighton Community Stadium, Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC has exclusive TV coverage of all 31 European Women's Championship games this summer.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also have commentary on selected matches, including all England and Northern Ireland games - plus every knockout game.

There will also be a Daily Euros Podcast, while the BBC Sport website and app will have live texts of every match, reports, in-play video clips and match highlights.

Every game is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Here are the details of which TV channels you will also find them all on.

Euro 2022 TV & Radio schedule (all times BST)

Wednesday, 6 July

England v Austria - Old Trafford, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

Thursday, 7 July

Norway v Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

Friday, 8 July

Spain v Finland - Stadium MK, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Germany v Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two/Radio 5 Live)

Saturday, 9 July

Portugal v Switzerland - Leigh Sports Village, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Netherlands v Sweden - Bramall Lane, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Lives)

Sunday, 10 July

Belgium v Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 17:00 (BBC Two)

France v Italy - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Monday, 11 July

Austria v Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, 17:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

England v Norway - Brighton Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

Tuesday, 12 July

Denmark v Finland - Stadium MK, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Germany v Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two/Radio 5 Live)

Wednesday, 13 July

Sweden v Switzerland - Bramall Lane, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Netherlands v Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Thursday, 14 July

Italy v Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 17:00 (BBC Two)

France v Belgium - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One)

Friday, 15 July

Northern Ireland v England - St Mary's Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

Austria v Norway - Brighton Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Three)

Saturday, 16 July

Finland v Germany - Stadium MK, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Denmark v Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, 17 July

Switzerland v Netherlands - Bramall Lane, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Sweden v Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, 17:00 (BBC iPlayer)

Monday, 18 July

Iceland v France - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Italy v Belgium - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 20:00 (BBC iPlayer)

TV channels for knockout games yet to be confirmed

Wednesday, 20 July

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, 20:00

Thursday, 21 July

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, 20:00

Friday, 22 July

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D, 20:00

Saturday, 23 July

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C, 20:00

Tuesday, 26 July

Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

Wednesday, 27 July

Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4, 20:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

Sunday, 31 July

Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2 - Wembley Stadium, 17:00 (BBC One/Radio 5 Live)

