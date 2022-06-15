Euro 2022 is taking place at 10 venues across England between 6-31 July. England are in Group A, along with Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. BBC Sport's Emma Sanders assesses their chances this summer.

How will England do?

England will go into the tournament as one of the favourites, not only because they have home advantage but because they have been in strong form under Sarina Wiegman. Since her arrival in September, England remain unbeaten in all competitions, have consolidated their position at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, won the Arnold Clark Cup in February and have scored 72 goals, conceding just two.

There is a growing expectation for them to deliver at the Euros but there is stiff competition from nations such as Sweden, Spain and Germany. Reaching the semi-finals is a must but Wembley's final is the ultimate goal. England have plenty of attacking talent and some exciting young players, but their biggest downfall is the fact they have never won a major tournament. Can they live with the pressure to finally succeed on home soil?

Who is the manager?

Sarina Wiegman was brought to England to win a major tournament and replicate what she achieved with the Netherlands in 2017. She has an impressive aura about her and the players seem to have thrived under her leadership in recent months. She is calm, personable and encourages England to play with creativity. If she can continue to do this during the Euros, England could go far.

The team have developed an identity under Wiegman of intense, free-flowing attacking play built from the back. Good performances have been reflected in England's results this year. The one concern is that Wiegman has still not got the best out of Chelsea forward Fran Kirby.

Who is the star player?

Lauren Hemp scored twice in a World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in April

Even Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she was excited to see Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp play at the Euros and it is easy to see why. The 21-year-old has been unstoppable this season in the Women's Super League and has been a standout player in almost every England game of the past two years.

She is fearless, powerful, aggressive and unpredictable - a defender's nightmare. If England can get the ball to Hemp, she will make things happen.

Who is the rising star?

Manchester United attacking midfielder Ella Toone, 22, has had a memorable season for both club and country. She was named United's Player of the Year and under Wiegman has improved massively in an England shirt. Since making her England debut in February 2021, Toone has scored 10 goals in 13 appearances, including two hat-tricks, and has played in every game under Wiegman. She provides England with creativity from midfield and can play as a forward in a dynamic front three.

Chelsea defender Jess Carter, 24, has also had an impressive season so there is youthful talent coming through for England in all areas.

Euros record Previous tournaments Eight Best result Runners-up - 1984 & 2009

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (unattached), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (unattached), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).