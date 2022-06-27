Euro 2022 is taking place at 10 venues across England between 6-31 July. Northern Ireland, making their debut in the competition, are in Group A, along with England, Austria and Norway. BBC Sport's Andy Gray assesses their chances this summer.

How will Northern Ireland do?

As the lowest-ranked side in this year's competition by some distance, a lot of people will expect Northern Ireland to be packing their bags after the group stages. However there is quiet optimism that this ultimate underdog story will have another chapter.

There's no doubting Norway and England will be massive tasks despite entering a full-time training camp ahead of the tournament, but after two keenly-fought qualifiers against Austria there is real belief a headline-grabbing result could be on the cards in Southampton, where they will play all their group games.

It will suit Northern Ireland just fine if they are written off and this is a country that thrives on its underdog status. Football is a funny old game and, with no pressure on their shoulders compared to the bigger nations, who knows what could happen?

Actually, let's go all in! We'll see you at Wembley for the final!

Who is the manager?

Kenny Shiels spent his entire playing career in Northern Ireland

The experienced Kenny Shiels, 66, has transformed Northern Ireland's fortunes since becoming manager in 2019, implementing a positive tactical approach and an unwavering belief that is instilled in his players.

A colourful and unique character, Shiels came under criticism for comments about "emotional women" in April, but there's no doubting his popularity within the squad and he deserves tremendous credit for getting Northern Ireland to this stage.

Who is the star player?

Simone Magill is currently without a club after announcing she would leave Everton at the end of last season

There is a strong and experienced spine to Northern Ireland, with Sarah McFadden, Marissa Callaghan and Rachel Furness all tremendous leaders.

The team ethic makes it hard to single anyone out, but in saying that Simone Magill, 27, is a joy to watch. The striker brings Women's Super League quality to the table and you can tell what it means to pull on the green shirt every time she steps out for her country.

With her natural ability mixed with passion and freedom to express herself, former Everton striker Magill will be key if Northern Ireland are going to pull off another miracle this summer.

Who is the rising star?

Again, I'm going to be a bit cheeky and say you can pick from a number of young talents that have helped this squad to success, such as Rebecca McKenna, Kelsie Burrows and Emily Wilson.

However if I had to narrow it down to one, I think 20-year-old midfielder Joely Andrews has the potential to shine this summer. Highly rated at both club and country, she is small in stature but possess a superb footballing brain.

Andrews' strong performances in the Women's Premiership for Glentoran saw her rewarded with a start against England at Windsor Park earlier this year, which didn't faze her one bit, and a maiden goal against Austria. A big talent.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (BK Hacken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town), Shannon Turner (Wolves).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Ashley Hutton (Linfield Ladies), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton), Demi Vance (Rangers).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool).

Forwards: Simone Magill (unattached), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonvillle), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).