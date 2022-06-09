Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caragh Hamilton featured in both World Cup qualifiers against England

Northern Ireland will be without the injured Caragh Hamilton and Megan Bell for Euro 2022 this summer.

Rangers midfielder Bell has had surgery on an injured hamstring.

Glentoran forward Hamilton has also been ruled out after injuring her thigh.

Manager Kenny Shiels will name his squad later in June ahead of Northern Ireland's first game against Norway on 7 July.

Bell has had cruel luck with injuries over the past couple of years and has already undergone surgery to repair her injured hamstring. The 21-year-old is expected to be out of action for a couple of months at least.

Hamilton, who has scored five times and earned 27 caps for her country, made her senior debut 10 years ago but will miss Northern Ireland's maiden international tournament. The 25-year-old's last appearance for the team was as a substitute in the Women's World Cup qualifier against England back in April.

Hamilton said: "MRI scans revealed a rare and complex form of quadricep tear. Surgery is not required, however an expected recovery time of between eight and 12 weeks minimum was outlined by the consultant.

"It's a hard pill to swallow and the news has been difficult to process. I'm no stranger to long term injuries but this one definitely hits the hardest."

Shiels said he "felt so sorry" for both players and wished them a speedy recovery. And he added that they would be sorely missed.