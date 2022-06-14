Close menu

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool complete signing of Uruguay striker from Benfica for initial £64m

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments29

Breaking news

Liverpool have completed the signing of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica on a six-year-deal for an initial £64m.

The 22-year-old could become the club's record signing, with the fee rising to a potential £85m with add-ons.

Nunez scored 34 times in 41 appearances for Benfica last season.

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club," he said. "I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool."

Nunez added: "I've played against Liverpool and I've seen them in lots of games in the Champions League - and it's my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it's going to suit my style of play here."

Liverpool's current record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

It is likely the fee for Nunez should hit the £85m mark if he plays regularly. The add-ons range from how many goals he scores to whether the Reds win the Champions League.

The signing is subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

The frontman, who has 11 caps for Uruguay, scored 26 goals in 28 league games in 2021-22 - with 25 of those goals coming in the 24 league matches in which he started.

He also scored six times in 10 Champions League games last season, including against Liverpool in both legs of their quarter-final in April.

"When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here," said Nunez.

"You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.

"That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool - to win trophies and titles."

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season, but were runners-up in the Premier League and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

More to follow.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 19:28

    Liverpool sign Nunez, City sign Haaland and United sign, er........United sign mmmm.....er.........

  • Comment posted by Ausliverpool fan, today at 19:28

    Hope there will no pressure now to offload Mane after all what he has accomplished for Liverpool. If he decides to go, am fine with it, but will miss his attacking menace he brings ti the game

  • Comment posted by Coffee Fueled Curmudgeon, today at 19:28

    ..and no mercenary two year sell on fee from a player that wants to be here. Lovely.

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 19:28

    Can he fall over easily?
    If not its a lot of money and won't fit in with the rest of the team

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 19:28

    Could have got a decent player for that money.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 19:28

    Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal all doing business early. I'm sure Chelsea will soon follow. Should be a good fight for top 4 places, there are no other clubs that could possibly threaten this lot for a top 4 place ;-)

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:27

    Is Nunez’ contract for five years or six years?
    I have seen majority of outlets say five years, but some like the Liverpool Echo say six years.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 19:27

    Can we skip the nations league and just start the Premier League next week? This season could be one for the ages with City and Liverpool arguably even stronger than last year.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:27

    Man Utd said that they were not interested in because he was;
    A – too expensive or,
    B – he was a risk with only one season of high level football or,
    C – they had other higher priorities
    Blah, blah, blah

    But the simple fact is (and Utd know this) he wanted to only go to a club that could offer him Champions League football. Why are Utd having such a hard time accepting this?

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 19:27

    it’s always a risk spending big money on an unproven (at the highest level) player, but if any team management structures mitigate the risk it’s liverpool. Their recent history of polishing players for their system is superb.

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 19:27

    Je suis Le beefcake

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 19:27

    They say Liverpool don't spend money.

    Before you reply with net spend figures..

    Net spend is 'good business', its still money spent. Anyways paying theese mega millions for a footballers is just insane regardless of where the money comes from; Sheikhs/Russians/Americans, players sale or other revenue.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:27

    Get most of this back through Mane, minamino and more sales.

    Liverpool have the best business model. Unlike a certain other club who have dodgy sponsorship deals and a rich sugar daddy 😁

  • Comment posted by Browski, today at 19:26

    Get in! Let's be having it😃

  • Comment posted by Malc, today at 19:26

    If he fits in as quickly as Diaz or jota did Liverpool will be over the moon

  • Comment posted by Salah11, today at 19:26

    Another great signing for LFC ,keeping up the sell to buy policy. Excellent business.

  • Comment posted by James Maxwell, today at 19:26

    He's a very good manager is Klopp but has spent close to 700 million the comparisons to Stein, Clough, Busby and Ferguson are laughable. He's as much a "chequebook" manager as Guardiola, Guardiola just happens to be more successful. Nunez should be a good signing mind.

  • Comment posted by Golden_Nuggets, today at 19:25

    Another cheque book manager that pretends he isn't.

    • Reply posted by Duncan, today at 19:28

      Duncan replied:
      Try harder

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 19:25

    Ian rush money going far still

  • Comment posted by Redarmy, today at 19:25

    better than Halland

    • Reply posted by Malc, today at 19:28

      Malc replied:
      I hope so but we will see

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport