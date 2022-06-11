Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tchouameni has started for France in their three matches in the Nations League so far this month

Real Madrid have signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco on a six-year deal.

Both clubs have announced the deal and Real say they will hold a presentation ceremony for the 22-year-old on Tuesday following a medical.

Tchouameni made 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco last season, contributing three goals and two assists.

He has made 11 appearances for France since making his international debut in September.

The deal is reported to be worth external-link 80m euros (£68.3m) plus about 20m euros (£17m) in add-ons.

Tchouameni had also been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris St-Germain.

Reports suggested that Tchouameni had agreed terms with Premier League side Liverpool external-link .

Real Madrid will bring in Tchouameni having missed out on signing Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer.