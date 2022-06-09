Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Durham captain Sarah Wilson (left), in action against Championship winners Liverpool, led her side to sixth in the Women's Championship

Championship side Durham are to become the latest women's football club to adopt a full-time professional model.

Durham said their players would transition to full-time training ready for the 2022-23 season.

The club, founded in 2014, compete in the second tier of women's football, finishing sixth in 2021-22.

The announcement follows the news that Southampton, newly promoted to the Championship, are to offer players full-time contracts.

Newcastle, recently integrated with the men's side, have also announced their plans to shift to a professional model in the near future.

New players and coaching staff will be recruited at Durham, the club said, while some current players who have played under a hybrid part-time system are expected to leave.

"This is a hugely positive step and the natural one for the club to take as we look to build on the successes we have had in recent seasons," manager Lee Sanders said.

Club captain Sarah Wilson called the move "something I've dreamed of being able to do since I first started playing when I was eight years old".