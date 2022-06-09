Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Billy Bodin has scored 62 goals in 297 games over almost 12 years as a professional

Billy Bodin has signed a new two-year contract with Oxford United.

The 30-year-old former Preston, Bristol Rovers and Torquay United forward, scored eight goals in 25 games for Karl Robinson's side last season.

Capped once by Wales, Bodin - the son for former Wales player Paul - was out of contract this summer.

"We pushed really hard for promotion and just fell short at the end last season, so I want to play my part in doing better this time," Bodin said.

Manager Karl Robinson told the club website: external-link "The fans could see really quickly what a talented player Billy is.

"Off the field he slotted straight in and is a fantastic pro who bought into the culture of the club very quickly.

"It's not just his goals, it's the way he creates things for others around him too.

"He had other options but I am delighted that he sees his future here and wants to be part of where we aim to take this club over the next couple of years."