Swansea City have unveiled an updated club crest for the 2022-23 Championship season.

The crest features a blue background, which is a nod to the badge used by the club during the mid-1990s.

The new version, which will be used on all kits and training wear next season, again features a swan standing on a castle, which reflects the city's coat of arms.

The new Championship campaign begins on 30 July.