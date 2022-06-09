Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Tomas Holy made nine appearances while on loan at Port Vale last season

Carlisle United have signed Czech goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

The 30-year-old, who was recently released by Ipswich Town, has signed a two-year contract at Brunton Park.

Holy was at Sparta Prague as a youngster and was brought to England by Gillingham, where he spent 18 months before joining Ipswich in 2019.

He played 65 league games for Ipswich but was out of favour last season and had spells on loan at Cambridge United and Port Vale.

"He's a keeper I've known about for years," said Carlisle boss Paul Simpson.

"He's done really well at Ipswich, and he's had a couple of good loans.

"Obviously when I found out he was being released and available, I knew it was something I'd be interested in."

