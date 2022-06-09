BBC to show Scotland U21s end campaign in Denmark

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is among those in line to make their last appearance at U21 level

Scotland end their Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign in Denmark on Friday, with BBC Scotland providing live TV coverage.

Sportscene starts at 16:45 BST, with the match in Vejle kicking off at 17:00 BST.

The action will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website.

Scotland aim to build on an impressive 0-0 draw away to group winners Belgium on Sunday, while Denmark have already secured second place.

Scot Gemmill's side sit fourth with six points from seven games, home defeats to the top two and Turkey having derailed any hopes of reaching the finals.

They are one point behind the Turks, who host bottom-of-the-table Kazakhstan before visiting Denmark on Tuesday.

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, Hibernian left-back Josh Doig and Rangers winger Glenn Middleton are not included, while West Ham defender Harrison Ashby withdrew from the squad and Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is suspended.