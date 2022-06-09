Portugal v Czech Republic

First Half ends, Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 22Meireles Costa
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 13Danilo
- 5Guerreiro
- 18Neves
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 3mins
- 21Jota
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Dalot
- 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 16Otávio
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 23Vitinha
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 16Stanek
- 2Zima
- 4Brabec
- 13MatejuBooked at 35mins
- 5Coufal
- 22SoucekBooked at 24mins
- 15Sadílek
- 12Havel
- 19Lingr
- 10Kuchta
- 9Hlozek
Substitutes
- 1Vaclík
- 3Jemelka
- 6Kudela
- 7Kalvach
- 8Pesek
- 11Jurecka
- 14Tecl
- 17Cerny
- 18Zeleny
- 20Vlkanova
- 21Král
- 23Mandous
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jindrich Stanek.
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).
Post update
Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Post update
Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.
Post update
Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal).
Post update
Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diogo Jota (Portugal).
Post update
Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).
Post update
Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a through ball.
Booking
Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ales Mateju (Czech Republic).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Czech Republic 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Attempt missed. Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.