Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
PortugalPortugal2Czech RepCzech Republic0

Portugal v Czech Republic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 13Danilo
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 18Neves
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 14William CarvalhoBooked at 3mins
  • 21Jota
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Dalot
  • 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 16Otávio
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 23Vitinha

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 16Stanek
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 13MatejuBooked at 35mins
  • 5Coufal
  • 22SoucekBooked at 24mins
  • 15Sadílek
  • 12Havel
  • 19Lingr
  • 10Kuchta
  • 9Hlozek

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 3Jemelka
  • 6Kudela
  • 7Kalvach
  • 8Pesek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 14Tecl
  • 17Cerny
  • 18Zeleny
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 21Král
  • 23Mandous
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jindrich Stanek.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).

  5. Post update

    Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).

  7. Post update

    Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal).

  10. Post update

    Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Portugal).

  12. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

  14. Post update

    Ondrej Lingr (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a through ball.

  16. Booking

    Ales Mateju (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ales Mateju (Czech Republic).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 1, Czech Republic 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22003036
2Malta21012113
3San Marino200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia32109277
2North Macedonia31203125
3Bulgaria311146-24
4Gibraltar300307-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33004049
2Kosovo32014226
3Northern Ireland301213-21
4Cyprus301204-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories