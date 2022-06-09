Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SwitzerlandSwitzerland0SpainSpain1

Switzerland v Spain

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 5Akanji
  • 18Cömert
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 20Aebischer
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 7Embolo
  • 14Zuber

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 6Frei
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Sow
  • 16Lotomba
  • 17Okafor
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 21Kobel
  • 22Bottani

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 15Llorente
  • 4Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 6Llorente
  • 5Busquets
  • 9Páez
  • 11Torres
  • 7Morata
  • 22Sarabia

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Martínez
  • 8Koke
  • 10Asensio
  • 12Fati Vieira
  • 13Raya
  • 14García
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Soler
  • 20Carvajal
  • 21Olmo
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Switzerland 0, Spain 1.

  2. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eray Cömert (Switzerland) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  6. Post update

    Pau Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).

  9. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).

  12. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

  14. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eray Cömert (Switzerland).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  17. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Spain).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22003036
2Malta21012113
3San Marino200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia32109277
2North Macedonia31203125
3Bulgaria311146-24
4Gibraltar300307-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33004049
2Kosovo32014226
3Northern Ireland301213-21
4Cyprus301204-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories