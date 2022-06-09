Switzerland v Spain

First Half ends, Switzerland 0, Spain 1.
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 5Akanji
- 18Cömert
- 13Rodríguez
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 20Aebischer
- 23Shaqiri
- 7Embolo
- 14Zuber
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 6Frei
- 9Seferovic
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 15Sow
- 16Lotomba
- 17Okafor
- 19Gavranovic
- 21Kobel
- 22Bottani
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 15Llorente
- 4Torres
- 18Alba
- 6Llorente
- 5Busquets
- 9Páez
- 11Torres
- 7Morata
- 22Sarabia
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 3Martínez
- 8Koke
- 10Asensio
- 12Fati Vieira
- 13Raya
- 14García
- 16Rodri
- 17Alonso
- 19Soler
- 20Carvajal
- 21Olmo
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eray Cömert (Switzerland) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Pau Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).
Post update
Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).
Post update
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eray Cömert (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Spain).