Michael Mancienne joined Burton after a two-year spell with Major League Soccer side New England Revolution

Defender Michael Mancienne has signed a new one-year deal with Burton Albion.

The versatile 34-year-old former Chelsea centre-back has made 41 Burton appearances since moving to the Pirelli Stadium in February 2021.

Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said Mancienne, who also previously played for Nottingham Forest and Hamburg, is "a rock" for his side.

"He is somebody that, off the pitch and on it, leads by example," Hasselbaink told the club website. external-link

"It's very important for us to be able to keep him. He wants to play - he knows he's not going to play every match but he needs to help us with the younger players, and he's happy to do that.

"His role is very important. He's got tons of experience, he's a really good character and I'm really happy that he's signed."

Mancienne said signing a new deal with the Brewers was a "no-brainer".

"Hopefully we can push on and do good things next season," the defender added.