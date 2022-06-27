Last updated on .From the section Premier League

We know about the big-money summer signings looking to take the Premier League by storm this season, but who are some of the youngsters hoping this is their big season?

Here are 10 we think could be worth following, from those hoping to make a breakthrough to others who could have a huge impact.

Charlie Patino (Arsenal midfielder)

Charlie Patino scored on his professional debut against Sunderland

The much-hyped Patino, who cost Arsenal £10,000 from Luton when he was 11, will be hoping for a big season.

The 18-year-old scored only 10 minutes into his debut last season, in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland, and also started their FA Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Fans chanted his name as he came on after 80 minutes in that Sunderland game with boss Mikel Arteta saying "I see that [building hype], I saw it around the club".

An injury held up his breakthrough somewhat, but he was on the bench for the final four Premier League games of the season.

Patino - who says he grew up loving former Gunners midfielder Santi Cazorla - is an England Under-19 international, although he is also eligible for Spain.

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa midfielder)

Jacob Ramsey will be hoping to learn from midfield great Steven Gerrard

Ramsey has already had his breakthrough season - with six goals in 35 games for Villa last term but this could be the season he becomes a star.

There have even been suggestions the 21-year-old could make England's World Cup squad. external-link

In February his Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, a legendary midfielder in his playing days, said: "He will be a terrific player. It won't be long before the whole country is watching him. He is right up there."

Some of his goals had hints of peak Gerrard - a double against Leeds came from powerful, driving runs and calm but clinical finishes.

The progress of Ramsey, who signed a new five-year deal recently and has been at Villa since he was six, helped them get over the loss of another hometown hero in Jack Grealish. Another big season and he could close the gap on Grealish.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton forward)

Evan Ferguson is already a Republic of Ireland Under-21 regular

Ferguson could be in for a big season at Brighton despite only being 17.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 striker made four appearances for the Seagulls last season - but that was not his first taste of first-team action.

Remarkably, he made his League of Ireland debut for Bohemians when he was only 14 - having also faced Chelsea in a friendly at the same age.

"You forget he's only 17, especially when you watch him every day in training," said boss Graham Potter.

"He's not looked out of place. Character wise, his personality and mindset are all really good. We've got a lot of faith in him."

Levi Colwill (Chelsea defender)

Sadly for Levi Colwill and Huddersfield, his own goal in the Championship play-off final gave Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win

Ask any Huddersfield fan for their thoughts on Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and, having watched him all last season during a successful loan spell, they will say he is an England captain in the making.

The talented 19-year-old was a big reason why the Championship pre-season relegation favourites ended up finishing third and reaching the play-off final.

Calm and assured on the ball with a maturity beyond his years, Chelsea have high hopes for Colwill, who has been described as the next John Terry.

A host of Premier League clubs, including Brighton, Everton and Leicester, have been linked with a loan move for the left-footed centre-back. Wherever he does end up, expect him to make a big impression in the Premier League this season.

Anthony Gordon (Everton forward)

Anthony Gordon played nearly every game after Frank Lampard replaced Rafael Benitez

Gordon was one of Everton's few positives to come from a disappointing season where they narrowly avoided relegation to the EFL.

The England Under-21 international started 19 of the 21 games after Frank Lampard took over and was named Everton's players' player of the year.

His winner against Manchester United in April went a long way to helping them stay up.

Gordon is a hard-working and talented winger and Everton fans will be excited to see how the 21-year-old does in a team that will be aiming for higher up the league.

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds forward)

Joe Gelhardt (right) helped keep Leeds in the Premier League

One of the few positives from Leeds' near-disastrous second season back in the Premier League was the impressive cameo performances of young forward Joe Gelhardt, who contributed two goals and four assists in just 732 minutes.

These contributions included his run to win a penalty in the home game with Wolves, his timely header and close-range finish against Norwich and the skill to leave Brighton's Lewis Dunk flailing on the Elland Road turf before his cross for a Pascal Struijk headed equaliser.

All of these helped salvage points, without which the Whites would almost certainly be back in the Championship.

With a low centre of gravity, strength beyond his stature, excellent dribbling skills and an eye for the goal, the Liverpool-born player has an air of Wayne Rooney about him, although saddling him with such lofty expectations at this stage is unfair.

Manager Jesse Marsch often fields two forwards and so Gelhardt should get more opportunities to show what he can do in what could well be his true breakout campaign.

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool midfielder)

Having played for Fulham and Liverpool in the Premier League, and spending a season on loan with Blackburn in the Championship, it is easy to forget Elliott is still only 19.

He would have had an even bigger impact had he not spent five months out last season with an ankle injury before scoring a lovely volley on his return to the team against Cardiff in the FA Cup.

The skilful winger or midfielder will be hoping to stay injury free and work his way into becoming a Reds regular this season.

Cole Palmer (Manchester City forward)

Cole Palmer scored in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup last season

Palmer, 20, is hoping this could be the season he starts to emulate Phil Foden, both local players who came through the City academy having joined as children.

The Athletic external-link claims City plan to use Palmer in the first team more this season as a right winger, with Raheem Sterling possibly leaving the Etihad.

Palmer scored three times for City's first team last season, against Wycombe, Club Bruges and Swindon in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup respectively.

He also scored eight goals in eight games in the Premier League and netted in the Papa John's Trophy for City's reserve team.

Anthony Elanga (Manchester United forward)

Anthony Elanga broke into the United and Sweden team last season

Elanga's emergence as the latest striker to come through the United academy was one of the high points of United's disappointing season.

The 20-year-old Sweden international scored twice in the Premier League and once in the Champions League and played in every single United game in 2022.

With uncertainty around the roles of some forwards next season - Marcus Rashford is out of form and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave - Elanga could have even more chances this season.

Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest forward)

Brennan Johnson, whose father David also played for Nottingham Forest, has been at the club since he was eight

Johnson is the only player on this list who is new to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was named the Championship's young player of the season after helping Nottingham Forest win promotion via the play-offs.

In a dream summer, he then helped Wales reach the World Cup and scored his first international goal against Belgium.

"He's a wonderful talent," said Wales boss Rob Page. "I'm looking forward to watching him in the Premier League next season and watching him grow with us.

"Every time he comes on he impresses and shows his worth. He's got a lot more to come."