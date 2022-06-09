Connor O'Riordan: Crewe Alexandra defender signs first professional contract
Last updated on .From the section Crewe
Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O'Riordan has signed a new three-year contract - his first professional deal.
The 18-year-old centre-back broke into the first team as a second-year scholar last season and featured in 13 games.
O'Riordan was born in Crewe and is a product of the League Two club's academy.
Before being given his chance by boss Alex Morris, he had loan spells with non-league sides Kidsgrove Athletic and Nantwich Town.