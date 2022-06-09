Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Kyle Wootton was Notts County's top scorer in each of his his three seasons at the club

Striker Kyle Wootton has signed for Stockport after rejecting a new contract at Notts County.

Wootton, 25, has agreed a three-year deal with the Hatters and is their first signing since they were recently promoted back to the Football League.

His contract at Meadow Lane expires this summer and he has opted to move on after three years with the Magpies.

"We feel as a team that we will play to his strengths," Stockport manager Dave Challinor told the club website. external-link

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Kyle has agreed to join us and be part of what we are trying to achieve.

"He's been a long-term target for us, so to get this one over the line is brilliant."

Wootton scored 59 goals in 134 appearances for Notts County, including 22 last season.

He was brought in from Scunthorpe in 2019, initially on loan, and was signed on a permanent deal the following year.

A statement issued by Notts County's directors thanked Wootton for his "immense contribution, both on and off the field, throughout his time at the club".

"Kyle's talent and potential was clear to see straightaway and we were delighted to bring him to Meadow Lane on a permanent deal," it continued.

"Since then we feel the club has helped Kyle improve hugely and he has rewarded us with an excellent goal return and tremendous service as our vice-captain.

"We wish him all the best for the future."

