Alexandro Bernabei is close to a switch to Celtic as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to snap up the 21-year-old left-back from Argentina. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers are tracking Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who scored twice for England U21s in a 5-0 win over Albania yesterday. (talkSPORT via Daily Express external-link )

And Aston Villa could use Cameron Archer as leverage in a deal for Rangers defender Calvin Bassey. (Birmingham Live) external-link

Turkish club Trabzonspor are weighing up a move for Borna Barisic and have watched the Rangers left-back in recent action for Croatia. (Football Scotland) external-link

Ex-Liverpool and Leeds star Harry Kewell is to join the first-team coaching staff at Celtic. (Sky Sports) external-link

Hearts are interested in Wolves' attacking midfielder Connor Ronan but are also looking at several alternative options for that position and would be reluctant to meet the £500,000 asking price for the 24-year-old who spent last season on loan at St Mirren. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Brentford have made an approach to sign Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey from Bologna. (Daily Mail) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn admits the chance he missed in the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden will live him for "a long, long time". (Times external-link , subscription required)