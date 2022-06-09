Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B4
NorwayNorway0SloveniaSlovenia0

Norway v Slovenia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 22Pedersen
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 3Østigård
  • 5MelingSubstituted forBjørkanat 73'minutes
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 16AursnesSubstituted forThorstvedtat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 8Berge
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forHaugeat 81'minutes
  • 9Håland
  • 7KingSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 4Lode
  • 6Berg
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Dæhli
  • 23Berisha

Slovenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oblak
  • 2KarnicnikSubstituted forMilecat 81'minutes
  • 4BlazicBooked at 63mins
  • 23BrekaloSubstituted forMevljaat 81'minutes
  • 3Sikosek
  • 20StojanovicBooked at 1mins
  • 22Gnezda Cerin
  • 14Kurtic
  • 21VerbicSubstituted forBijolat 67'minutes
  • 11SeskoSubstituted forSporarat 66'minutes
  • 18CelarSubstituted forCrnigojat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stankovic
  • 6Bijol
  • 7Balkovec
  • 8Lovric
  • 9Sporar
  • 10Zahovic
  • 12Belec
  • 13Crnigoj
  • 15Milec
  • 16Vekic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 19Kramer
Referee:
Fábio Veríssimo

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Jens Petter Hauge replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. Martin Milec replaces Zan Karnicnik.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. Miha Mevlja replaces David Brekalo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Brekalo (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaka Bijol with a headed pass.

  7. Booking

    Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway).

  9. Post update

    Adam Gnezda Cerin (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sander Berge.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Fredrik Bjørkan replaces Birger Meling.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Slovenia. David Brekalo tries a through ball, but Petar Stojanovic is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway).

  15. Post update

    Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Birger Meling (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristian Thorstvedt.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Pedersen (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. Jaka Bijol replaces Benjamin Verbic.

Top Stories