Euro Under-21 Qualifying - Group E
Wales U21Wales U210Netherlands U21Netherlands U210

Wales U21 v Netherlands U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Match report will appear here.

Line-ups

Wales U21

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Shepperd
  • 2Stevens
  • 5Astley
  • 6Turns
  • 3Beck
  • 7Pearson
  • 4Taylor
  • 8King
  • 11Thorpe
  • 10Hughes
  • 9Jephcott

Substitutes

  • 12Webb
  • 13Hoole
  • 14Connolly
  • 15Sparrow
  • 16Ashworth
  • 17Hammond
  • 18Adams
  • 19Jones
  • 20Popov

Netherlands U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gorter
  • 6Rensch
  • 3Geertruida
  • 4Botman
  • 5Bakker
  • 8Timber
  • 18Burger
  • 10Taylor
  • 7Ekkelenkamp
  • 9Brobbey
  • 11Zirkzee

Substitutes

  • 2van Ewijk
  • 13van den Berg
  • 15van de Ven
  • 16Wentges
  • 17Mijnans
  • 19Boadu
  • 20Tavsan
  • 21Redan
  • 22van Kaam
Referee:
David Smajc

Match Stats

Home TeamWales U21Away TeamNetherlands U21
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Owen Beck.

  2. Post update

    Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Owen Beck (Wales U21).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21).

  5. Post update

    Elliot Morgan Thorpe (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Netherlands U21).

  7. Post update

    Ed Turns (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Astley.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Astley.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21).

  11. Post update

    Ed Turns (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mitchel Bakker.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mitchel Bakker (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21).

  15. Post update

    Elliot Morgan Thorpe (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Wouter Burger (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Terry Taylor (Wales U21).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brian Brobbey.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Zirkzee.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U211071225101522
2Norway U21970224101421
3Finland U21106131813519
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2192161122-117
6Estonia U21100010032-320

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U21109013292327
2Israel U21106131910919
3Poland U21105322691718
4Hungary U21104241617-114
5Latvia U2110217519-147
6San Marino U2110019034-341

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2188003753224
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Northern Ireland U218215818-107
4Lithuania U218215722-157
5Malta U2182061025-156
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2198103923725
2Greece U219522158717
3Iceland U2194322071315
4Belarus U21104061615112
5Cyprus U2193241611511
6Liechtenstein U21100010063-630

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U21107303132824
2Switzerland U21107212261623
3Moldova U2110334712-512
4Wales U219234131309
5Bulgaria U219234910-19
6Gibraltar U218008038-380

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2196301541121
2R. of Ireland U219612156919
3Sweden U21105322281418
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U21103251417-311
6Luxembourg U2110019226-241

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2198102552025
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Slovenia U21934296313
4Kosovo U219324712-511
5Albania U219306816-89
6Andorra U219009121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U21108203152626
2Ukraine U2196211811720
3Serbia U21103341011-112
4Faroe Islands U2110244612-610
5North Macedonia U2110235815-79
6Armenia U219108726-193

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2186201421220
2Denmark U21742194514
3Turkey U21722358-38
4Scotland U218143610-47
5Kazakhstan U218026414-102
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

