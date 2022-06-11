Wales U21 v Netherlands U21

Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Owen Beck.
Match report will appear here.
Line-ups
Wales U21
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Shepperd
- 2Stevens
- 5Astley
- 6Turns
- 3Beck
- 7Pearson
- 4Taylor
- 8King
- 11Thorpe
- 10Hughes
- 9Jephcott
Substitutes
- 12Webb
- 13Hoole
- 14Connolly
- 15Sparrow
- 16Ashworth
- 17Hammond
- 18Adams
- 19Jones
- 20Popov
Netherlands U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gorter
- 6Rensch
- 3Geertruida
- 4Botman
- 5Bakker
- 8Timber
- 18Burger
- 10Taylor
- 7Ekkelenkamp
- 9Brobbey
- 11Zirkzee
Substitutes
- 2van Ewijk
- 13van den Berg
- 15van de Ven
- 16Wentges
- 17Mijnans
- 19Boadu
- 20Tavsan
- 21Redan
- 22van Kaam
- Referee:
- David Smajc
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Beck (Wales U21).
Post update
Foul by Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Elliot Morgan Thorpe (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Ed Turns (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Astley.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Astley.
Post update
Foul by Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Ed Turns (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mitchel Bakker.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mitchel Bakker (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Elliot Morgan Thorpe (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Wouter Burger (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Terry Taylor (Wales U21).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brian Brobbey.
Post update
Attempt missed. Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Zirkzee.