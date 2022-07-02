Last updated on .From the section Everton

James Tarkowski made 194 Premier League appearances in six seasons for Burnley

Everton have announced the signing of centre-back James Tarkowski on a free transfer after his contract at relegated Burnley expired.

Tarkowski, 29, has signed a four-year deal with the Toffees and is the club's first signing of the summer.

"I'm an ambitious person, I want to achieve, I want to win things and I've come here to be successful," Tarkowski said.

Tarkowski's contract at Burnley expired at the end of June.

The former Brentford player had already resolved to leave Burnley after six years, even before the Clarets' relegation.

A number of clubs were interested, including Aston Villa, but Tarkowski opted for Everton after talks with Frank Lampard.

"Speaking to the manager, it was very important to see what he wants from his players and his team, what he saw in me and why he wanted to sign me," he added.

"I think the manager recognised my strengths, saw how I could fit into his system and hopefully improve the team.

"He also saw my character and leadership skills - that what I can bring to a group will be good and positive."

