Last updated on .From the section Football

These kits may appear different enough, but not if you are colour blind...

Home teams will be able to wear away or third kits in the English Football League next season where there is a colour clash with their opponents, to help people who are colour blind.

Clubs have approved the changes to help people differentiate between teams.

Teams will also be able to 'mix and match' elements of their kits to avoid potential clashes.

Colour blindness, or colour vision deficiency (CVD), affects men disproportionately more than women.

One in every 12 males have it, compared to just one in every 200 females. The condition makes distinguishing colours difficult and is also known as 'red-green' deficiency as those two colours prove most problematic although not exclusively.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Serie A banned teams from playing in green who did not already have a home strip in the colour. TV companies claimed that the contrast with the pitch made it difficult for fans watching.

As well as the new rules regarding kits, the EFL has amended its rules regarding substitutes ahead of next season.

Teams will be able to use five substitutes from seven named on the bench, rather than the three that has previously been allowed.

Clubs will be able to make substitutions at half-time and on three other occasions during a league fixture.

Following the EFL's annual general meeting, an additional disqualifying condition has been made to the owners' and directors' test for anyone convicted of a hate crime.