Emmanuel Osadebe made 50 appearances for Walsall in all competitions in 2021-22

Bradford City have signed Walsall midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored six goals in 81 league appearances for the Saddlers across two seasons.

"The manager has been at the top of the game and everyone is driven in the same direction to achieve our goal of promotion," he told the club website. external-link

"Entertainment is a big part of my game. I want to get on the ball and make things happen."

