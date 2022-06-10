Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Ben Mee made 351 league appearances for Burnley

Burnley captain Ben Mee has been released after 11 years with the club.

The 32-year-old initially joined the Clarets on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2011 before signing permanently the following August.

He twice helped the team win promotion to the Premier League and ended last season assisting caretaker coach Mike Jackson as they were relegated.

Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens, Erik Pieters and James Tarkowski are also leaving.

England international Tarkowski, 29, is in talks to join Everton.

The Turf Moor side are in talks with midfielder Jack Cork, 32, and striker Matej Vydra, 29, about extending their deals.

Under-23 players Joel Mumbongo, Richard Nartey, Anthony Glennon, Ethen Vaughan, Sam Unwin, Anthony Gomez Mancini, Calen Gallagher-Allison and Harry Allen have all been let go as the club prepare for their first season outside the top flight since 2015-16.