Chris Kirchner (centre) has been to Pride Park a number of times to watch Derby County play

Businessman Chris Kirchner has failed to meet a deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County, administrators have confirmed.

The Rams have been in administration since September 2021 and Kirchner was named as preferred bidder on 6 April.

Friday's 17:00 BST deadline has now passed and the administrators are talking to "other interested parties".

"No interested party has been excluded from these discussions," administrators Quantuma said in a statement.

Quantuma reached a sale and purchase agreement with Kirchner on 16 May, but despite providing proof of funding to the English Football League and passing the governing body's Owners & Directors' Test, he has not transferred the funds that would allow the deal to be completed.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is among the interested parties who could now attempt to buy the embattled club.

Other local businessman have been meeting this week to come up with a contingency and lifelong Derby fan David Clowes, who has struck a deal to buy the club's Pride Park stadium, is also a potential owner.

However, there is no guarantee any of them would be willing to agree to the same deal put in place for Texas-based Kirchner.

He has remained silent over the deal for the best part of a week, but sources close to him still believe it will eventually reach a successful conclusion.

