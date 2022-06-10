Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Alex Woodyard helped Lincoln City return to the EFL before joining Peterborough United for a two-year spell in 2018

AFC Wimbledon captain Alex Woodyard has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old midfielder has played 85 times in two seasons for the Dons after joining from Peterborough United.

He was the Players' Player of the Year last season as the club were relegated from League One.

"As a footballer, I think you've got to weigh up different options, but ultimately my heart was always set on playing for Wimbledon long-term," Woodyard told the club website. external-link

"I feel it was important for me to get another two years to put right the wrongs of last year.

"I can't wait to get going. I've spoken to the new gaffer [Johnnie Jackson] briefly. It was a general chat about what he's going to bring to the club and what his ambitions are.

"He's obviously a good, young manager who did very well at Charlton. I'm excited to work with him and hopefully he can improve me as a player."