Kane Wilson has played 133 games in Leagues One and Two

Bristol City have signed League Two Player of the Year Kane Wilson from Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old wing-back helped Rovers win League Two, scoring three goals in 48 games in all competitions.

Wilson joined Forest Green from West Bromwich Albion two years ago, having had two loan spells at Exeter City and others at Tranmere and Walsall.

He has agreed a three-year contract with the Championship club with City in talks with Rovers about compensation.

Under EFL rules, Forest Green are due recompense for developing Wilson as he is under 24 and leaving for free.

He is City's third new signing this summer after Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith joined on free transfers last month.

"It feels amazing to sign. It's something that I've been wanting to do for a long time now and I'm over the moon to finally get it done," Wilson told the club website. external-link

"City are a forward-thinking club. Sometimes it's easy to say you are forward-thinking and want to get into the Premier League but with the steps that City are making - the training ground, what the gaffer has said to me, the feel of the club - it's something I believe they really want to do."

