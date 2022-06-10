Scotland eased to an opening victory over Armenia on Wednesday while Republic of Ireland lost at home to Ukraine for a second straight defeat

Nations League Group B1: Republic of Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on Sportscene

For what seemed like the longest time, football fans in Scotland must have looked across the water to Dublin in admiration, and not a little bewilderment, at how the Republic was able to make a little go an awfully long way.

Impressive unbeaten runs, a competitive win against Germany, a play-off victory against Bosnia that secured a place at Euro 2016, a win against Italy that brought a last-16 spot and a hard-fought 2-1 loss to eventual finalists France.

On paper, the Republic didn't look any great shakes, but under Martin O'Neill they had a capacity to grind out results.

Never mind that the quality could be gruesome, they were hard to beat. As one opponent once said of O'Neill's team: "Playing against them is like opening a tin of beans with your bare hands."

Everything has flipped now. The doggedness has gone. O'Neill's brand of football hit a wall eventually and Mick McCarthy didn't do any better in his stead. A disconnect developed between the team and the public. People were just bored.

Stephen Kenny promised something different, something more engaging and easier on the eye, something that would re-establish the bond between fans and team.

That transition is proving a murderously difficult one. Kenny wants to play possession football but he doesn't have the players. When things don't go their way, they tend to revert to long ball.

Kenny called them out on that after the loss to an understrength Ukraine on Wednesday night. As a manager, he is mired in the no-man's land between O'Neill's and McCarthy's agricultural stuff and his utopia. The calls for his sacking will grow ever louder if he loses again on Saturday.

'Republic are low-lying fruit & must be picked'

Scotland are in town for an important Nations League tie and this Irish team is in crisis. The stats that document their demise are mind blowing. Kenny has won only five of his 24 games in charge.

In competitive matches he has won none of eight at home (only two goals scored) and just two of 11 when friendlies are included. In the last seven years the only teams the Republic have beaten at home in tournament matches are Georgia, Moldova and Gibraltar.

The local newspapers are calling on Kenny to "wield the axe" after two Nations League defeats in two (a pair of 1-0s against Armenia and a second-string Ukraine) but it's not like he's got a cast of stellar operators waiting in the wings.

He's missing Tottenham's Matt Doherty and Everton's Seamus Coleman. Sheffield United's John Egan was tipped to be captain against Scotland but he'll miss the game as well.

Against Ukraine, the 14 players given game-time were drawn from Liverpool reserves, Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United, QPR, Anderlecht, West Brom, Rotherham, Derby, Preston, Swansea and Blackpool.

By contrast, the Scotland side that did for Armenia had players from champions Celtic, six Premier League clubs plus two just promoted from the Championship as well as one from Club Bruges, champions of Belgium, and one from Bologna. In the individual match-ups, Scotland win this hands-down.

It's rarely that simple, though, is it? It should be. This is a game Scotland should be winning, no question.

Maybe the gargantuan missed opportunity against Ukraine is still in the minds of the supporters, but the Nations League is another chance for Scotland. A very big chance. Win in Dublin and again in Armenia on Tuesday and they're in good shape in their group. The prize on offer is substantial.

We might hear familiar chat about a draw away from home being a decent result. It's not. Not in the context of this group, when you have Ukraine in there with you. Ireland are low-lying fruit and they must be picked. This is a must-win against a team that is desperately low on self-belief.

Will Clarke break up impressive back three?

Steve Clarke's selection will be fascinating. The back three of John Souttar, Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna looked good against Armenia, the caveat being that it was Armenia. Still, they were physical, pacy and had a threat up front. McKenna scored once and almost twice. Souttar and Hendry have both netted in recent games.

Those three players are riding high on confidence. Souttar had an excellent season with Hearts and will be energised by his move to Rangers. Hendry has just won the Belgian league and McKenna will be playing in the Premier League next season following his promotion with Nottingham Forest.

Does Clarke dare to break them up? Is he finally done with considering Scott McTominay as a right centre-half after his poor display against Ukraine?

Defenders Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna scored their first international goals in the 2-0 win over Armenia

Is he happy to put a favourite son, Grant Hanley, back in there following his stressful season with relegated Norwich and his weakness in the Ukraine game? The composition of the back three - in the continuing and wounding loss of the immense Kieran Tierney - will be a major talking point when the team is announced.

One of the things that differentiates Clarke from Kenny is the Scotland manager has good options. He can go with Anthony Ralston, Nathan Patterson or Aaron Hickey as his right wing-back with Andy Robertson on the other side.

You have to feel for Hickey. He was put in against Ukraine with a jittery McTominay to the inside. There was no solidity there. As a young player he could have done with a natural centre-half close to him.

Ralston, to his credit, took his chance against Armenia. A problem position for so long - solved in part by the dependable Stephen O'Donnell - now has a queue forming.

If McTominay doesn't play at the back - and you really hope he doesn't - then he'll surely play in the midfield as one of Clarke's go-to men. There shouldn't be a lot wrong with McTominay, John McGinn and Callum McGregor playing behind Ryan Christie with Che Adams up front.

That leaves no place for Stuart Armstrong or Billy Gilmour. Both would walk into the Ireland team. One of the issues for Scotland is on the goals front. Clarke is getting more goals from his defenders than he is from his attacking players, which is fine as long as it lasts.

That clinical edge is missing from Adams and McGinn, the two players you'd look to first. Both are on a bad run on that front for club and country. Dublin would be an opportune time to become ruthless.

This is not the World Cup, that boat has sailed. But it's critical stuff nonetheless. Scotland took a strong first step on the long and meandering road to Euro 2024 at Hampden and they need to take another at the Aviva.