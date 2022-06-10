Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Andreas Christensen has made 161 appearances for Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed the release of Andreas Christensen when his contract expires later this month.

The Denmark defender, 26, is set to sign for Barcelona, leaving Stamford Bridge after 10 years.

Christensen follows Antonio Rudiger out of the exit after the German defender's move to Real Madrid was confirmed.

The Blues have also announced the release of midfielder Danny Drinkwater, Charly Musonda and defender Jake Clarke-Salter.

Christensen joined Chelsea from Danish side Brondby as a 16-year-old in 2012, making 161 appearances and winning the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Champions League with the club.

Drinkwater signed for Chelsea in 2017 after winning the Premier League with Leicester but made just 23 appearances for the club, with his most recent competitive match coming in the 2018 Community Shield.