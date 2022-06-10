Was Grealish's explosive 18-minute cameo against Germany enough to earn him a start against Italy at Molineux?

England's latest World Cup auditions may be taking place behind closed doors when they face Italy at Molineux on Saturday but the stage is huge for every member of Gareth Southgate's squad with eyes on Qatar in November.

The gallery will number just 3,000 spectators, mainly schoolchildren, as part of the punishment imposed on the Football Association for crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley last July.

And while the atmosphere in Wolverhampton will be surreal, the wider significance of this Nations League game will not be lost on Southgate or any of his squad, even though the manager himself admitted the fact England have to play in a largely empty stadium is "an embarrassment".

The loss on penalties in England's first major final since the 1966 World Cup win left a bitter aftertaste but now there are many players hoping this Nations League game can smooth a pathway to the next showpiece in November.

Southgate and his squad will be in more buoyant mood after captain Harry Kane's 50th England goal gave them a point in a 1-1 draw in Germany on Tuesday, after the mediocrity of defeat in Hungary last weekend.

He is working on formations as well as finding his best team to start the World Cup opener against Iran in November.

The late start to the World Cup is also shifting the emphasis of selection, with Premier League form, as well as fitness, in the opening months of next season now a factor.

Southgate played a 4-2-3-1 system in Germany, a variation on his trusted three-man central defence with wing-backs employed so often in the past. This flexibility with shape will also create opportunities for personnel, making the meeting with Italy and the return with Hungary, this time at a sellout Molineux on Tuesday, vital.

As England prepare to face the side who left the nation heartbroken last summer, there are players within the current squad hoping to build on good impressions, while there are others still hoping to make an impact.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish will fall into the first category after an explosive 18-minute cameo in Munich where he tormented Germany. He will want to do the same against Italy.

Grealish seemed to have a fight on his hands initially to win Southgate's trust and his 22 England caps have been split evenly between starts and appearances as a substitute. He has scored one goal, with six assists.

He looked a player full of confidence against Germany, even admitting himself he occasionally feels he performs with more freedom with England than Manchester City.

Southgate said: "He had a fantastic impact against Germany. He's a player we love working with. He's got great mentality, great character. He's a really good guy to have around the group. He has that joy when he has a football at his feet."

Kane's desire to play every game as he closes in on Wayne Rooney's record of 53 international goals may not be satisfied totally in the remaining two matches of this break but with four games to go before the opener in Qatar, he could still be in the history books by the time he leads Southgate's team out for another tilt at the trophy.

Tammy Abraham will be desperate to get his chance and will certainly be well-acquainted with Italy after scoring 27 goals in a hugely successful first season under Jose Mourinho at Roma, winning the Europa Conference League.

Southgate will have many of his side fixed in his mind but the difference this time around is that 'bolters' - the latecomers who stake their claim - have longer to make an impression.

If the World Cup was in its normal calendar, these games would be part of the final build-up. Now they are competitive fixtures in their own right, with form and fitness also given a longer timespan to be factored in.

Southgate has decisions to make in terms of shape and the players who fit, meaning much rides on these games for many while the September Nations League fixtures against Italy in Milan and at home to Germany provide the perfect platform for the final fine tuning.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen will be pleased with his arrival on the England stage as one of the few successes in Budapest and then as an influence, even though he only had 10 minutes, in Munich.

Southgate has his trusted lieutenants such as captain Kane, Harry Maguire and John Stones in defence, with keeper Jordan Pickford the undisputed number one.

He reverted to his Euros central midfield of Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice in Germany while Raheem Sterling was also back.

He will not be giving away any secrets but Southgate's World Cup plans have been long in the making. England's manager will have a clear direction in mind before they take on the challenge in Qatar in November, hoping very firmly the early weeks of the Premier League season do not claim any injury casualties.

This does not mean there is not time for someone to play their way in - or out - of his strategy, meaning the meeting with Italy carries a weight of importance.