Euro Under-21 Qualifying - Group I
Denmark U21Denmark U210Scotland U21Scotland U210

Denmark U21 v Scotland U21

Line-ups

Denmark U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hermansen
  • 3Carstensen
  • 5Sery Larsen
  • 4Winther
  • 6Frendrup
  • 21Bidstrup
  • 12O'Riley
  • 18Kjærgaard
  • 8Isaksen
  • 10Daramy
  • 11Höjlund

Substitutes

  • 2Ross
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Kvistgaarden
  • 14Jørgensen
  • 15Villadsen
  • 16Pedersen
  • 17Madsen
  • 19Grönbaek
  • 23Tengstedt

Scotland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sinclair
  • 22Freeman
  • 5Welsh
  • 4Mayo
  • 20Graham
  • 18Burroughs
  • 14Kelly
  • 8High
  • 15Mulligan
  • 10Leonard
  • 9Awokoya-Mebude

Substitutes

  • 2King
  • 6Clayton
  • 11Lowry
  • 12Long
  • 17Henderson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Sharp
  • 23Meekison
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories