Defender Nathan Wood has played for England at every youth level from U15 to U20

Swansea City have signed England Under-20 defender Nathan Wood from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal, which includes the option for an additional 12 months.

The centre-back played two cup games for Boro last season, plus one Scottish Premier match on loan at Hibernian.

"You look at the facilities... the players, the fans, the stadium, everything - it's a Premier League club," Wood told the Swans website.

"That's where everyone wants to see Swansea and there's no point setting low goals, you should aim to be the absolute best."

Wood is Swans head coach Russell Martin's first signing of the summer transfer window.

