Kosovo U21 v England U21

Attempt blocked. Valmir Veliu (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Behar Neziri.
Line-ups
Kosovo U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nreca-Bisinger
- 21Rexhaj
- 2Hoti
- 4Zumberi
- 5Sadriu
- 15Krasniqi
- 10Zyba
- 7Veliu
- 9Zabërgja
- 23Zeqiri
- 20Neziri
Substitutes
- 3Aliu
- 6Smakaj
- 8Limani
- 11Berisha
- 12Shala
- 14Berisha
- 17Krasniqi
- 18Tahiri
- 19Janjeva
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Trafford
- 2Aarons
- 4Hill
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Thomas
- 8J Ramsey
- 21Elliott
- 18Doyle
- 11Gordon
- 14Archer
- 23Lewis-Potter
Substitutes
- 7Gibbs-White
- 9Balogun
- 10Smith Rowe
- 13Rushworth
- 15Cresswell
- 16Johnson
- 17Jones
- 19McAtee
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- Referee:
- Aleksandrs Anufrijevs
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home14%
- Away86%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Keane Lewis-Potter (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leard Sadriu (Kosovo U21).
Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Kosovo U21).
Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Kosovo U21).
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 2. Anthony Gordon (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 1. Keane Lewis-Potter (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.