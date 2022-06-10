Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying - Group G
Kosovo U21Kosovo U210England U21England U212

Kosovo U21 v England U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Kosovo U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nreca-Bisinger
  • 21Rexhaj
  • 2Hoti
  • 4Zumberi
  • 5Sadriu
  • 15Krasniqi
  • 10Zyba
  • 7Veliu
  • 9Zabërgja
  • 23Zeqiri
  • 20Neziri

Substitutes

  • 3Aliu
  • 6Smakaj
  • 8Limani
  • 11Berisha
  • 12Shala
  • 14Berisha
  • 17Krasniqi
  • 18Tahiri
  • 19Janjeva

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Trafford
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Hill
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Thomas
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 21Elliott
  • 18Doyle
  • 11Gordon
  • 14Archer
  • 23Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 9Balogun
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 13Rushworth
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Johnson
  • 17Jones
  • 19McAtee
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
Referee:
Aleksandrs Anufrijevs

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovo U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home14%
Away86%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valmir Veliu (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Behar Neziri.

  2. Post update

    Keane Lewis-Potter (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Leard Sadriu (Kosovo U21).

  4. Post update

    Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Kosovo U21).

  6. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Qëndrim Zyba (Kosovo U21).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 2. Anthony Gordon (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 1. Keane Lewis-Potter (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 10th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U211071225101522
2Norway U21970224101421
3Finland U21106131813519
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2192161122-117
6Estonia U21100010032-320

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U21109013292327
2Israel U21106131910919
3Poland U21105322691718
4Hungary U21104241617-114
5Latvia U2110217519-147
6San Marino U2110019034-341

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2188003753224
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Northern Ireland U218215818-107
4Lithuania U218215722-157
5Malta U2182061025-156
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2198103923725
2Greece U219522158717
3Iceland U2194322071315
4Belarus U21104061615112
5Cyprus U2193241611511
6Liechtenstein U21100010063-630

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2197203132823
2Switzerland U21107212261623
3Moldova U2110334712-512
4Bulgaria U219234910-19
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U218008038-380

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2196301541121
2R. of Ireland U219612156919
3Sweden U21105322281418
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U21103251317-411
6Luxembourg U2110019225-231

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2198102251725
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Slovenia U21934296313
4Kosovo U21932479-211
5Albania U219306816-89
6Andorra U219009121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U21108203152626
2Ukraine U2196211811720
3Serbia U21103341011-112
4Faroe Islands U2110244612-610
5North Macedonia U2110235815-79
6Armenia U219108726-193

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2186201421220
2Denmark U21742194514
3Turkey U21722358-38
4Scotland U218143610-47
5Kazakhstan U218026414-102
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

