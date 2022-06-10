Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Cameron Carter-Vickers helped Celtic regain the title from city rivals Rangers

Celtic have completed the permanent signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur following his successful loan spell in Glasgow.

The 24-year-old United States centre-half has signed a four-year contract after an undisclosed fee was agreed with the Premier League club.

Carter-Vickers made 45 appearances for Celtic as they regained the Scottish title and lifted the League Cup.

Manager Ange Postecoglou described it as "a major acquisition" for Celtic.

Southend-born Carter-Vickers came through the Spurs youth ranks before loan spells with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth.

He made one start for the London side at the start of the season, in a 1-0 defeat to Portuguese side Pacos Ferreira in the Europa League, only his fifth first-team appearance, before joining Celtic in September.

"Cameron has given everything of himself to the club so far, demonstrating his real value to the team and to the way we play," Postecoglou told his club website.

"He was vital to our success during the season, such a hard working player of real quality and he was an absolute model of consistency."

Carter-Vickers, who has nine USA caps and is currently with his national squad, said he "could not be happier" with the transfer.

"I have loved every minute of my time at Celtic so far and I really wanted to be part of the club's future," he said.

"We have so much to look forward to, we will aim to be strong again domestically and of course we look ahead with real excitement to the Champions League. I will be doing all I can to play my part in bringing more and more success to our fans."