BBC Sport readers' Scotland XI

Nations League Group B1: Republic of Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on Sportscene

Who did you choose for Scotland's Nations League visit to Dublin?

More than 6000 BBC Sport readers picked a starting XI to take on Republic of Ireland and most were in favour of sticking with the same side that beat Armenia 2-0 on Wednesday.

John McGinn was the the most popular player, closely followed by goalkeeper Craig Gordon and captain Andy Robertson.

But just how likely is manager Steve Clarke to resist changes?

Remember, he made six alterations for the win over Armenia after the disappointing World Cup play-off semi-final loss to Ukraine and Scotland have a visit to Yerevan on Tuesday as these end-of-season internationals come thick and fast.