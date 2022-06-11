Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Bobby Hope helped West Bromwich Albion win their last major trophy when they beat Everton 1-0 in the 1968 FA Cup final

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Bobby Hope has died aged 78.

Hope was part of the sides that won the 1966 League Cup and 1968 FA Cup in a career that saw him play 409 times for the club from 1960 to 1972.

Hope - who scored 42 times for the Baggies - also won seven caps for Scotland in the late 1960s.

He went on to play for Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bromsgrove Rovers, as well as having a number of spells in the United States.

He went on to manage Bromsgrove - leading them to second place in what is now the National League - and also worked as West Brom's chief scout.

"The thoughts of all at the club are with Bobby's family, friends and team-mates at this desperately sad time," a West Bromwich Albion statement read.

"The club will pay a full tribute to Bobby and will honour his Albion legacy at the first home game of the 2022-23 season."