Pick your Scotland XI to face Armenia away in Nations League

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ross Stewart, John Souttar and Jacob Brown
Nations League Group B1: Armenia v Scotland
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date: Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland face Armenia for the second time in six days in Nations League Group B1, seeking to bounce back from Saturday's Dublin humbling.

Steve Clarke's side lost 3-0 to Republic of Ireland and now faces a lengthy journey to Yereven in Scotland men's last game until September.

So, who should start for Scotland on Tuesday as they seek a second win against the Armenians.

Pick your Scotland XI to face Armenia

